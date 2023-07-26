N.B. RCMP believe speed, alcohol a factor in crash that killed woman, injured man

A woman was killed and a man was sent to hospital following a crash near Petitcodiac, N.B., on Tuesday.

Caledonia Region RCMP, the Elgin and Petitcodiac fire departments, and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in Forest Glen around 7:30 p.m.

Petitcodiac Fire Chief Craig Ramsay told CTV News on Wednesday an off-duty firefighter from Elgin was travelling in the area when he noticed people were trapped inside their vehicle and there was a fire in the engine compartment.

“The off-duty firefighter, with help from bystanders, extinguished the fire and proceeded to provide first aid to the injured people,” said Ramsay in a statement. “Both people were trapped in the vehicle and required extrication by firefighters.”

The man and the woman were the only occupants of the vehicle.

The 33-year-old female passenger from Shediac died at the scene.

Police say the male driver was taken to hospital with what were believed to be serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove off the road. Speed and alcohol are believed to have been a factor in the crash,” Cpl. Kevin Glode of the Caledonia region RCMP detachment said in a news release Wednesday.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

Their investigation is ongoing with assistance from an RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick coroner's office.

