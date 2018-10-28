

THE CANADIAN PRESS





BLACKVILLE, N.B. -- Police in New Brunswick are investigating after human remains were discovered in the Upper Derby area.

In a release, Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh of the RCMP says police received a call about the remains shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

She says a person made the discovery while travelling along a dirt road in Upper Derby, northeast of Blackville.

At this time, the death is considered suspicious.

Rogers-Marsh says the RCMP's Major Crime Unit is continuing its investigation, and an autopsy will be performed.

She says the remains have yet to be identified.