Featured
N.B. RCMP investigate 'suspicious' death after discovery of human remains
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Sunday, October 28, 2018 1:18PM ADT
Last Updated Monday, October 29, 2018 9:55AM ADT
BLACKVILLE, N.B. -- Police in New Brunswick are investigating after human remains were discovered in the Upper Derby area.
In a release, Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh of the RCMP says police received a call about the remains shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
She says a person made the discovery while travelling along a dirt road in Upper Derby, northeast of Blackville.
At this time, the death is considered suspicious.
Rogers-Marsh says the RCMP's Major Crime Unit is continuing its investigation, and an autopsy will be performed.
She says the remains have yet to be identified.