N.B. RCMP investigating disturbance, possible hate crime in St. Stephen

A 40-year-old man from St. Stephen, N.B., was arrested last week after he allegedly caused a disturbance in the community.

Members of the St. Stephen RCMP responded to a disturbance in front of a residence on Rose Street around 11:20 p.m. on Nov. 16 said a news release. It was reported a man was yelling and uttering threats at a resident outside their home.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived but they were able to identify the suspect. Through their investigation, the RCMP learned the same man allegedly committed similar acts against other community members on more than one occasion.

The RCMP arrested the man, who has not been identified, on Nov. 19. He was released on strict conditions, including orders not to contact the victims.

Police are investigating if the incident was hate-motivated.

"There is no place for discrimination or hatred in our communities," said Sgt. Scott Mackenzie of the St. Stephen RCMP in a news release. "We understand that incidents such as this are upsetting to members of the public, and we want everyone to know that we are conducting a thorough investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing.

