N.B. RCMP investigating house fire outside St. Stephen

The New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help following a house fire in a community outside St. Stephen.

The RCMP received a report of a fire at a home on Oak Haven Road in the Oak Haven area around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the home was not occupied and was being renovated at the time of the fire.

Police are now investigating the cause.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call St. Stephen RCMP at 506-466-7030 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

