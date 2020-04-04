HALIFAX -- An RCMP officer in New Brunswick has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release issued Saturday, the RCMP confirm that the member, who is a police officer in the West District, tested positive and is now self-isolating at home.

“At this time, the case is not believed to be related to frontline interaction,” said the statement.

One other employee has been placed in self-isolation as a precaution.

“All frontline RCMP officers in New Brunswick have personal protective equipment and are using it when responding to calls that may involve possible exposure to COVID-19,” continued the release.

The RCMP says there is no anticipated impact on frontline policing or deployability.