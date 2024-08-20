N.B. RCMP’s Major Crime Unit now investigating 2021 disappearance of Fredericton woman

New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation into the disappearance of a Fredericton woman who has been missing for three years.

Kari Lynn Rose Campbell was last seen outside of a home on Lower Durham Road in Durham Bridge, N.B., on Aug. 19, 2021.

The 38-year-old woman was reported missing to Fredericton police three days later.

Keswick RCMP took over the investigation a short time after her disappearance. Since then, police say they have followed up on several leads to locate the woman, but have been unsuccessful.

Police say Campbell was last seen wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans, black and grey Under Armour shoes, and was carrying a brown purse.

She is described as being about five-foot-two, 120 pounds, with medium-length brown hair and blue eyes, according to a news release from RCMP. Police say she has a butterfly tattoo on her leg and forearm, and a sun tattoo on her shoulder blade.

"No file is ever closed until it is solved, and our priority remains to locate Kari Lynn Rose Campbell," says New Brunswick RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette in the release.

"There may be someone out there who has information they haven't brought forward before, or who may now remember details that could help the investigation, and help bring closure to her family."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit at 888-506-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

