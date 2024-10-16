N.B. RCMP seek information after 3 structure fires in Honeydale area

The RCMP in St. Stephen, N.B., is looking for information from the public in connection with three structure fires in the Honeydale, N.B., area.

RCMP and firefighters responded to a structure fire on Richardson Road just before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

About an hour later, emergency crews were called to another structure fire on Highway 127 near Tyron Road.

While on scene of the second fire, RCMP and fire crews were made aware of a third structure fire on Richardson Road.

Following an investigation, police say they determined the fires had been intentionally set using the same method.

Police say all three structures were abandoned and no one was injured.

Police are asking anything with information on the fires to contact the St. Stephen RCMP at 506-466-7030 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

