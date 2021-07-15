HALIFAX -- RCMP in Perth-Andover, N.B. are asking for the public's assistance in identifying an individual in connection to a video that has been circulating on social media that appears show the careless use of a firearm.

On July 10, the Perth-Andover RCMP were made aware of a video on social media that shows an individual firing "what appears to be a restricted firearm in a public space."

Police believe the video was taken in the Beaconsfield, N.B. area, near Perth-Andover. Police say they do not believe anyone was injured during the incident.

The individual is described by police as being between five-foot-eight and five-foot-eleven inches tall. Police say he has shorter dark hair, a stocky build, and appears to be between 30 and 40 years old. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a ball cap, a dark blue hooded sweater, jeans and white sneakers.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who recognizes the individual, or who has information about the incident, is asked to contact the Perth-Andover RCMP or Crime Stoppers