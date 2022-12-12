N.B. RCMP seek public help in locating stolen travel trailer

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a travel trailer that was stolen sometime over the past month in Big River, N.B.

Members of Chaleur Region RCMP say the theft occurred at a residence on Highway 430 and is believed to have happened between Nov. 16 and Dec. 8.

According to police, the trailer is described as a white 2019 Forest River Rockwood Lite travel trailer. It has a New Brunswick license plate TRN 946 and vehicle identification number 4X4TRLF27K1883924.

Anyone who may have seen the trailer since Nov. 16, or may have information about the incident is asked to contact the Chaleur Region RCMP at 506-548-7771 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.