HALIFAX -- The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect after two men were shot outside a strip club in Dieppe, N.B. last week.

The RCMP responded to the parking lot of Angie’s Show Palace on Champlain Street around 2:10 a.m. on Oct. 9.

When they arrived, officers found a 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived.

Police say a warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Olivier Tumba, who is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.

Tumba is described as five-foot-nine inches tall and 140 pounds. He has dark hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his right forearm that says "F.O.A We may not have it all together but together we have it all."

Police say anyone who sees Tumba should call 911 immediately. They also warn that he should not be approached.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Tumba’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.