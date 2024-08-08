ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.B. RCMP still investigating 2021 arson in Upper Sackville

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    The Sackville RCMP is asking for the public’s help as it continues to investigate an arson at a residence in Upper Sackville, N.B.

    Officers received a report of a residential fire at an occupied residence on Route 940 on June 5, 2021 around 5:50 a.m., according to a release from the RCMP.

    Police said the owners of the home were inside the residence at the time of the fire, but were able to safely escape.

    Through the investigation, police determined the fire had been intentionally set, and appeared to be the second attempt at burning this residence in less than a month.

    Anyone who has information about the investigation is asked to contact the Sackville RCMP at 506-533-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News