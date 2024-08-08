N.B. RCMP still investigating 2021 arson in Upper Sackville

The Sackville RCMP is asking for the public’s help as it continues to investigate an arson at a residence in Upper Sackville, N.B.

Officers received a report of a residential fire at an occupied residence on Route 940 on June 5, 2021 around 5:50 a.m., according to a release from the RCMP.

Police said the owners of the home were inside the residence at the time of the fire, but were able to safely escape.

Through the investigation, police determined the fire had been intentionally set, and appeared to be the second attempt at burning this residence in less than a month.

Anyone who has information about the investigation is asked to contact the Sackville RCMP at 506-533-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

