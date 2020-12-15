HALIFAX -- New Brunswick has received its first 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The vaccine arrived at the Miramichi Regional Hospital Tuesday morning.

The doses will be administered to members of the following priority groups this weekend at an immunization clinic at the hospital:

Long-term care residents and staff

Healthcare workers who respond to COVID-19 outbreaks

Extra-mural staff and paramedics

Other healthcare workers

First Nations nurses

Seniors over 85

ONE NEW COVID-19 CASE

New Brunswick Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With 13 previously reported cases now considered recovered, the number of active cases in the province has dropped from 59 to 47.

Tuesday's new case involves a person in their 40s in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) who is self-isolating. Public health says the case is under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 559 and of those, 503 people have recovered. Eight people have died.

Three people are in hospital, two of which are in intensive care.

As of Monday, Public Health had conducted 141,282 tests.

EDMUNSTON REGION REMAINS ORANGE

New Brunswick's Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

As of Tuesday, 15 of the province's 47 active cases were located in the Edmundston region.

All other zones in New Brunswick remain at the Yellow level. During this time, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 146 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 127 confirmed cases (15 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 108 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 26 confirmed cases (15 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 137 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 11 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 4 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Monday, 1,972 personal and 1,227 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 12 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.4 per cent.