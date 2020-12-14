HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

The person is in their 60s and lives in Zone 1 (the Moncton region). Their case is under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 558 and of those, 490 have recovered, while there have been eight deaths.

The number of active cases has dropped from 65 to 59 and three people are in hospital – including two in intensive care. As of Monday, Public Health had conducted 140,098 tests.

NEW CASE IN SAINT JOHN

A new case of COVID-19 has been reported at Parkland Saint John, where public health has declared an outbreak.

An employee working in the cohorting area -- a specially-designated section for residents with the virus -- has tested positive.

"(The) current status is that there are 10 residents in the cohorting area in Tucker Hall that are being cared for by that dedicated team that are working only in that area and only with COVID-positive residents," said Lisa Snodgrass, a control specialist.

Shannex has also confirmed that a resident who was in that cohorting area passed away from complications unrelated to COVID-19 this weekend.

Five Shannex employees have recovered from the virus and have been cleared to return to work, while four are self-isolating.

CONCERN IN ZONE 4

As efforts continue to get COVID-19 under control, the same can be said in the northern part of the province at the regional hospital in Edmundston -- a region that has been rolled back to the more restrictive measures of the Orange phase.

"For months and months we didn't have any cases in Zone 4, and I can tell you since last Thursday, when it was announced officially last Friday, it was a shock to the population of the area," said Claude D'Amours, the Edmundston-Madawaska MLA.

As of Monday morning, there were 34 health-care workers in that region who are self-isolating and targeted testing of all the staff and patients has been taking place.

"We had in total 253 tests were done over the weekend and they were all negative," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health. "We are expecting more results tomorrow, however, and since Friday there had been a total of 579 tests conducted in zone four and they are all negative."

In other news, students at Saint Mary’s Academy in Edmundston will learn from home until Dec. 18.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 146 confirmed cases (6 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 127 confirmed cases (26 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 108 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 25 confirmed cases (14 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 137 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 11 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 4 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Sunday, 791 personal and 733 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 17 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1.1 per cent.