HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday in the Moncton region. Four previously reported cases are now considered recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 21.

Monday's new case involves a temporary foreign worker between the ages of 30 and 39. They are in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and has been self-isolating.

All regions of New Brunswick are back in the yellow phase, allowing people to gather with loved ones and go out to restaurants.

Over the weekend, four new cases were reported, all in the Fredericton region. Public health says those cases are still under investigation.

But New Brunswick Public Health says in the days to come "all are going to be linked to travel some how," they're just working to put the final "puzzle pieces" together.

As of Monday, 11 of the province's 21 active cases were in the Fredericton region. Public health says most of the cases are either directly travel-related or linked to an individual who recently travelled outside the Atlantic bubble, including international travel. Individual cases and their close contacts are currently self-isolating.

“As people continue to travel outside the Atlantic bubble we will see sporadic cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in a statement. “We are seeing a higher risk of transmission in households; therefore, it is important for individuals to follow the proper self-isolation guidelines.”

Fredericton Coun. Stephen Chase says he'd like to know more about the cases, but says overall, he trusts health officials.

"Every day when I see the numbers, I mean, it's a cause for concern," Chase said."I remain cautiously optimistic that working together we can continue to keep our New Brunswick situation under control."

CASE BREAKDOWN

New Brunswick has 355 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 328 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths, leaving 21 active cases in the province.

Two patients remain in hospital due to the virus, with none in the intensive care unit.

To date, 107,192 COVID-19 tests has been conducted in New Brunswick.

EXPAND BUBBLE, AIRPORTS SAY

Atlantic airports claim there's only "so much air left in the bubble."

They are asking that the premiers expand the Atlantic bubble by implementing "arrival-testing protocols" for domestic passengers.

That would reduce quarantine times, which may encourage more people to travel.

Otherwise, the association representing Atlantic airports says their industry could collapse.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 95 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 33 confirmed cases

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 74 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 8 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 137 confirmed cases (7 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 4 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 4 confirmed cases (1 active case)

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Sunday, 1,089 personal and 803 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 22 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1.2 per cent.