HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with a drop in the province’s total active cases to 72.

In a media release, the province says the new case is a person between the ages of 20-29, and in the Saint John region (Zone 2). They add that the person is self-isolating.

On Friday, New Brunswick reported eight new cases, along with its eighth COVID-related death.

CASE BREAKDOWN

New Brunswick has had 555 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 471 cases have recovered. There have been eight deaths, leaving 72 active cases in the province.

There are four people in New Brunswick hospitals as a result of COVID-19. Three are in the ICU.

To date, 138,121 COVID-19 tests has been conducted in New Brunswick.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 145 confirmed cases (8 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 127 confirmed cases (33 active)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 106 confirmed cases (13 active)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 25 confirmed cases (14 active)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 137 confirmed cases (0 active)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 11 confirmed cases (4 active)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 4 confirmed cases (0 active)

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Friday, 2,566 personal and 1,189 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 19 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.5 per cent.

This is a developing story, more to come.