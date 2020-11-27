HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of active cases to 114.

Seven of Friday's new cases are located in the Saint John zone, three are in the Moncton zone, and two in the Fredericton zone.

The three cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

two people 50-59; and

one individual 60-69.

The seven cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

three people 20-29; and

four people 30-39.

These cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The two cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are people 60-69. These cases are travel-related and are self-isolating.

“There should be no non-essential travel in and out of, or between Orange zones,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Get tested even if you have mild symptoms.”

Three previously reported cases are now considered recovered, bringing the active number of cases to 114.

CASE DATA

To date, the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 477 and 356 have recovered, leaving 114 active cases in the province.

One person is currently in hospital due to COVID-19.

On Monday, New Brunswick health confirmed the seventh death from COVID-19 in the province involving a person in their 80s who died Monday in Zone 2 (Saint John region) as the result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.

As of Thursday, New Brunswick public health had conducted 121,542 tests for COVID-19.

The province has confirmed 134 new cases in the month of November, trailing only October's 143 new cases for most new cases in one month.

ATLANTIC BUBBLE POPPED

As of midnight Thursday, New Brunswick has pulled out of the Atlantic bubble and all visitors will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

"At this point, community transmission has not been confirmed here, but the threat is real we've seen it all across the country," said New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs. "We've seen it in every province we've seen it all around us. So taking swift action right now is important"

New Brunswick became the third Atlantic province this week to reimpose the self-isolation requirement on visitors. Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island pulled out on Monday after the number of cases rose in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia and the latter reported community spread of COVID-19.

The bubble allowed residents of the four provinces to travel freely within the Atlantic region, without having to self-isolate.

"We aren't going to put up checkpoints," Higgs said. "We're asking for obviously registration so we know people are coming and going."

All visitors to New Brunswick will have to registration for travel into the province, including New Brunswickers returning home from travel. Travellers must register at www.gnb.ca/travelregistration. and failure to do so can result in penalties, the province said Thursday.

SCHOOLS IN ORANGE ZONES

N.B. public health is reminding zones under Orange alert level of the restrictions that apply to schools and child care centres.

Staff and students of all ages need to wear a mask at all times in school and while on school buses.

Masks may be removed when students are eating, drinking, or engaged in sports or physical education classes. In addition, students in kindergarten to Grade 8 can remove their mask if they are working silently at their desk.

Physical education classes should focus on activities that allow for physical distancing, such as yoga, dancing and moderate walking. Extracurricular activities, including interscholastic and extramural sports, will be limited to skills and drills practices within one team.

No use of wind instruments is allowed while in the Orange level.

While attending child care, children under the age of five are not required to wear a face mask within their group, but children over the age of two need to wear one in common areas. Children and staff should bring at least two clean face masks.

Children of any age cannot change groupings or “bubbles” while an area is in the Orange level. Child-care staff should screen anyone entering the facilities, however temperature checks are not required. Pick up and drop off will be arranged outside as parents or guardians cannot enter the facilities.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURE LIST

N.B. public health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Nov. 19 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 178 – from Edmonton to Toronto arrived at 5:58 a.m.

Air Canada Flight 404– from Toronto to Montreal arrived at 10:16 a.m.

Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton arrived at 4:17 p.m.

Individuals who travelled on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms. Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or call 811 to arrange getting tested.

Public Health has identified potential public exposures to the virus at the following locations:

Vito’s Restaurant (111 Hampton Rd, Rothesay, NB)

Nov. 16 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Snooty Fox (66 Regent St., Fredericton)

Nov. 18 and 19 between 8:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

People who have visited these locations during these times should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, individuals are directed to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or to call 811 to get tested. People who have visited those locations during these times should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Click here for a full, updated list of potential exposures in the province.

CASES THROUGHOUT NEW BRUNSWICK

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 132 confirmed cases (33 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 92 confirmed cases (58 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 86 confirmed cases (12 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 8 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 137 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 6 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 4 confirmed cases

The province recently announced that residents can take an online self-assessment if they are experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Thursday, 2,347 personal and 1,606 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 40 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of one per cent.