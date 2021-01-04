HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Public Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, boosting the number of active cases in the province to 55.

This is the highest number of daily cases reported in New Brunswick since Nov. 21, when 23 new cases were reported.

Twelve of the new cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and include:

two people 19 and under;

four people in their 20s;

two people in their 30s;

one person in their 40s;

one person in their 50s;

one person in their 60s; and

one person in their 80s.

There are three cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) including one person in their 20s and two people in their 60s.

The other two new cases are in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) and include a person in their 20s and a person in their 70s.

All of these people are self-isolating and the cases are under investigation.

Dr. Jennifer Russell says these cases are linked to three clusters.

Public health says this brings the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 635. Of those, 570 have recovered and there are 55 active cases. Nine people have died.

One patient is hospitalized and isin intensive care.

As of Monday, New Brunswick public health has conducted 154,556 tests.

"If you have even mild symptoms, stay home and get tested," Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health,said in a news release. "Even with mild symptoms, do not go to work or attend social or family get-togethers. Do not rely on known travel history of yourself and others to dismiss symptoms as being COVID-19 related. Remember, if you have travelled you must self-isolate for a full 14 days."

Information on self-isolation is available online.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURES AT TWO MONCTON LOCATIONS

Public Health is advising the public of potential public exposure to the coronavirus at the following locations in Zone 1 (Moncton region):

Moncton Squash Club (71 Essex St., Moncton)

Dec. 29, 30 and 31 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Bo Diddley’s Lounge (285 Collishaw St., Moncton)

Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Anyone who was atthese locations during these times is askedtoself-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and follow all public health guidelines. Anyone who isexperiencing mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 is urged to complete the self-assessment and get tested.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick's seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 173 confirmed cases (22 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 129 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 138 confirmed cases (21 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 34 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 141 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 14 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 6 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

SELF-MONITORING FOR SYMPTOMS

Public Health is reminding New Brunswickers of the importance of self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms, such as:

fever

a new cough, or worsening chronic cough

sore throat

runny nose

headache

a new onset of fatigue

diarrhea

loss of sense of taste

loss of sense of smell

in children, purple markings on the fingers and toes

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Sunday, 990 personal and 582 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 34 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 2.2 per cent.