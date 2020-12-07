HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. With three previously reported cases now considered recovered, the number of active cases in the province has dropped to 81.

The two new cases involve:

one individual 40-49 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region); and

one individual 70-79 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

Both cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

As of Monday, 133,868 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in New Brunswick.

To date, the number of confirmed cases in the province is 536, of which 448 have recovered and seven have died. This leaves 81 active cases.

Three people are currently in New Brunswick hospitals due to COVID-19, with two patients in intensive care.

MONCTON, FREDERICTON ZONES RETURN TO YELLOW LEVEL

As of Monday, restrictions in New Brunswick's Moncton region (Zone 1) and Fredericton region (Zone 3) have been loosened to the Yellow alert level.

During a Sunday news conference, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell announced Public Health supports the move to the Yellow alert level, saying it has been measured against all risks, the declining caseload in both regions and high levels of public adherence to restrictions.

But New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs gave a word of caution.

“For residents in areas currently at the Yellow level, including those who are returning to the Yellow level tonight, I urge you to continue to take precautions and be mindful and careful,” said Higgs. “Recent events have reminded us how quickly our situation can change. Wearing masks and limiting the people we are in contact with is making a difference. That is why we must continue to do both, even during the holiday season.”

Zone 2 (Saint John region) remains at the Orange alert level for the time being, as there are still a number of active cases in this zone and the risk of transmission or outbreaks remains high.

Public Health will continue to monitor progress in this region in the hope of returning Zone 2 to the Yellow alert level as soon as possible.

“The danger of further COVID-19 infections has not gone away, we have not reduced the risk to zero,” said Russell. “Yellow means ‘caution.’ It is not an invitation to go full speed ahead into life as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Recovery level rules are available online. In the Yellow level, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed. This includes wearing a mask in most indoor public places. Face masks must also be worn when ordering food or drinks at a drive-thru.

CASES THROUGHOUT NEW BRUNSWICK

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick's seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 145 confirmed cases (15 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 123 confirmed cases (42 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 101 confirmed cases (13 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 16 confirmed cases (8 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 137 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 10 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 4 confirmed cases

Residents can take an online self-assessment if they are experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Sunday, 1,023 personal and 729 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 13 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.7 per cent.