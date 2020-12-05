HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 – bringing the number of active cases to 98.

On Saturday, the province issued a release detailing the new cases.

The cases include:

One individual in their 50s in Zone 2 (Saint John region)

One individual in their 40s in Zone 4 (Edmundston region)

Both cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

As of Saturday, 132,519 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

To date, the number of confirmed cases in the province is 530, of which 425 have recovered; there have been seven deaths – leaving 98 active cases. One person is hospitalized in an intensive care unit.

CASES THROUGHOUT NEW BRUNSWICK

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick's seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 144 confirmed cases (15 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 121 confirmed cases (57 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 100 confirmed cases (16 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 14 confirmed cases (6 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 137 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 10 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 4 confirmed cases

Residents can take an online self-assessment if they are experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Friday, 2,372 personal and 1,135 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 21 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.6 per cent.