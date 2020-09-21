HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to three.

The new cases involve two people in their 20s in Zone 1, or the Moncton region.

Both cases are related to travel and are linked to previous cases. Both people are self-isolating.

There are now 196 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, but 191 people have recovered, and two people have died, leaving three active cases in the province.

New Brunswick conducted 477 tests on Sunday.

To date, a total of 70,268 tests have been conducted in the province.

There is currently no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

COVID-19 CASES IN NEW BRUNSWICK

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 46 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 28 confirmed cases

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 57 confirmed cases

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 8 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 2 confirmed cases

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 2 confirmed cases

The province recently announced that residents can take an online self-assessment if they are experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Sunday, 9,982 personal and 1,546 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 56 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.5 per cent.