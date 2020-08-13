HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, both of which involve temporary foreign workers.

In a news release on Thursday, the provincial government said the workers arrived in Moncton and self-isolated immediately.

One case is a person in their 30s.

The second case is a person in their 50s.

They are both located in Zone 1, the Moncton region.

New Brunswick had reported a new case of COVID-19 in the Fredericton region on Wednesday, but that case is now considered resolved.

9 ACTIVE CASES

There are now nine active cases of the virus in New Brunswick.

To date, New Brunswick has conducted a total of 55,945 tests.

New Brunswick has seen 180 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 169 people have recovered, and two people have died.

There is currently no one hospitalized as a result of the virus in New Brunswick.

Fifty-seven per cent of cases are female and 43 per cent are male.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 37 confirmed cases (8 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 27 confirmed cases

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 53 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 7 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 1 confirmed case

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 2 confirmed cases

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Wednesday, 9,070 personal and 2,898 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province. Sixty-eight vehicles were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.6 per cent.