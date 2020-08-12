HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported a new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to eight.

The new case involves a person between the ages of 60 and 69 in the Fredericton region (zone 3), who is past the 14-day contagious period and no longer symptomatic.

It is suspected that the new case is a travel-related case, and is related to Tuesday's confirmed case -- an individual 40 to 49 years old in the Fredericton region. Both cases are under investigation.

“It is up to all of us to slow the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health in a news release. “Help keep New Brunswick in the Yellow level of recovery until a vaccine or treatment is available.”

New Brunswick now has eight active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The other active cases were identified last week, with two cases identified Thursday and four cases identified Wednesday, all involving temporary foreign workers who arrived in Moncton and began immediately self-isolating.

On Tuesday, 234 tests were done for COVID-19. As of Wednesday, a total of 55,613 tests had been conducted since the pandemic started. Out of those, 178 were positive, 168 have recovered, and two people have died.

There is currently no one hospitalized due to the virus in New Brunswick.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Tuesday, 13,006 personal and 3,907 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province; 91 vehicles were refused for a refusal rate of 0.5 per cent.

On Monday, 12,696 personal and 3,705 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province; 120 vehicles were refused for a refusal rate of 0.7 per cent.