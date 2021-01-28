HALIFAX -- New Brunswick public health is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, while 41 previously reported cases are now considered resolved as the active number of cases drops to 313.

Eleven new cases are reported in the Moncton region (Zone 1) involving:

Five people ages 19 and under

Two people ages 20-29

Two people ages 30-39

Two people ages 40-49

Two cases are reported in the Saint John region (Zone 2) involving:

Two people ages 19 and under

Fourteen cases are reported in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) involving:

Three people ages 19 and under

One individual age 40-49

Five people ages 50-59

One individual age 70-79

Three people ages 80-89

One individual age 90 and over.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

This increases the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 1,202 since the pandemic began. Over half of the total cases in the province have been identified in the month of January, with 603 total cases reported so far this month.

There have been a total of 16 deaths related to COVID-19 in the province, with two deaths reported on Wednesday.

Public Health said in a news release that four patients are hospitalized with two in intensive care.

On Wednesday, staff conducted 2,247 tests raising the province's total to 193,956.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 295 confirmed cases (77 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 217 confirmed cases (35 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 229 confirmed cases (32 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 248 confirmed cases (152 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (9 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 23 confirmed cases (6 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 8 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

RED AND ORANGE LEVEL RULES / LOCKDOWN

Zone 1 (Moncton region) remains at the Red level and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains in lockdown. All other zones are at the Orange level.

UPDATE ON VACCINES

According to New Brunswick's COVID-19 dashboard, the province has administered 14,257 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 25. Of those, 2,839 people have received their second dose.

The province has received a total of 21,675 doses of vaccine as of Jan. 25, and are holding 7,418 in reserve for second dose and planned clinics.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Wednesday, 1,253 personal and 1,503 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 13 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.5 per cent.