HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 267, the largest number of active cases in the province since the pandemic began.

On Saturday, New Brunswick Health reported seven cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region), four cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region), four cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), seven cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), three cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), and two cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

"We are at a critical point in this outbreak," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. "We need the co-operation of all New Brunswickers to help us reduce the spread of the virus. If you are feeling unwell; get tested. If you have been contacted by Public Health; give them the information they need. We need to come together now, to get through this together."

The seven cases case in Zone 1 (Moncton) involve:

An individual 19 and under

An individual in their 20s

Three individuals in their 30s

An individual in their 50s

An individual in their 60s

The four cases in Zone 2 (Saint John) involve:

Two individuals 19 and under

An individual in their 40s

An individual in their 90s

The four cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton) involve:

An individual in their 40s

An individual in their 60s

Two individuals in their 70s

The seven cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston) involve:

An individual 19 and under

An individual in their 20s

An individual in their 30s

An individual in their 40s

An individual in their 50s

An individual in their 60s

The three cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton) involve:

An individual 19 and under

An individual in their 20s

An individual in their 50s

The two cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst) involve:

Two individuals in their 20s

New Brunswick Health says all cases are self-isolating and being investigated.

CASE BREAKDOWN

New Brunswick has had 911 cumulative cases of COVID-19; 631 cases are considered recovered, and there have been 12 deaths.

There are currently three people in hospital due to COVID-19, with no one in an intensive care unit.

As of Saturday, New Brunswick has conducted 170,985 tests.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick's seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 227 total confirmed cases (59 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 187 total (51 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 206 total (62 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 89 total (54 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 176 total (35 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 20 total (6 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 6 total (0 active cases)

ENFORCEMENT AND COMPLIANCE

Earlier in January, enforcement personnel visited 172 sites and found that 99.4 per cent of all patrons were wearing masks; however, only 88.9 per cent of employees were wearing masks.

Warnings were issued for any violations found, and follow-up visits were conducted. In cases where compliance was not adequate, cease work orders were issued.

The province notes, in the future, if enforcement personnel find businesses with inadequate operational plans or with no plan at all, they will be issuing fines and/or cease work orders. Businesses that fail to follow the rules could be fined up to $10,000.

EXPOSURE NOTIFICATION

On Saturday, Public Health identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on December 31 while on the following flight:

• Air Canada Flight 8910

• Travelling on Dec. 31 from Toronto (11:23 a.m.) to Moncton

VACCINE ROLL-OUT

New Brunswick Health has added information about COVID-19 vaccination in the province to their online dashboard.

According to the dashboard, 7,732 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province as of January 11.

The province has received a total of 11,175 doses of vaccine. Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require two doses to be administered several weeks apart - as of January 11, 1,862 New Brunswickers have been fully vaccinated, with 3,443 residents currently awaiting their second dose of vaccine.

COVID ALERT APP

New Brunswick's chief doctor said on Monday that only nine per cent of the province has downloaded Canada's COVID-19 Alert app, and is encouraging more New Brunswickers to download the app.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENDED

New Brunswick's state of emergency mandatory order, which was first declared on March 19, was renewed Friday under the authority of the Emergency Measures Act.

The entire province remains under the Orange level of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Friday, 1,482 personal and 381 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, six were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.3 per cent.