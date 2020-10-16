HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Two previous cases are now considered recovered, bringing the active number of cases to 92.

All five new cases are being reported in the Campbellton region (Zone 5), bringing the total number of active cases in the region to 48.

The new cases involve:

Two people under the age of 19

One person between the ages of 20 and 29

Two people between the ages of 50 and 59

The province says all five individuals are self-isolating and their cases are under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is now 297. Of those, there are 92 active cases and 203 have recovered. There have been two deaths.

Four people are in hospital with one in intensive care.

As of Friday, New Brunswick public health staff had conducted 89,852 tests.

Friday’s five new cases come a day after New Brunswick reported no new cases for the first time since Friday, Oct. 2.

Zones 1 and 5 are Orange

Zone 1 (the Moncton region) and Zone 5 (the Campbellton region) remain at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Orange level rules are available online.

All other zones are in the Yellow level, but Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed.

To learn about the boundaries of each health zone, see the map available at the online COVID-19 dashboard.

Students and staff from Grade 6 through Grade 8 at Dalhousie Regional High School will participate in virtual learning until Oct. 22. Students in Grades 9 through 12 have resumed in-class learning.

Students at Academie Notre Dame are learning from home until Friday. They will resume in-class learning next week, but on a staggered schedule.

State of emergency extended

New Brunswick's state of emergency mandatory order was renewed on Thursday under the authority of the Emergency Measures Act. The province first declared a state of emergency on March 19.

Vehicle traffic information

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Thursday, 1,757 personal and 1,612 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 32 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.9 per cent