HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This increases the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 514. Of those, 388 have recovered and there have been seven deaths. The number of active cases has increased to 119, with none in the hospital.

As of Wednesday, New Brunswick public health staff had conducted 127,999 tests.

Here is the breakdown of where the new cases are located:

one individual 50-59 in Zone 1 (Moncton region);

one individual 19 and under in Zone 2 (Saint John region);

one individual 19 and under in Zone 3 (Fredericton region);

one individual 40-49 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region);

one individual 50-59 in Zone 6 (Bathurst region); and

one individual 60-69 in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

EXPOSURE NOTIFICATIONS

One of the new positive cases was a traveller who may have been infectious on Nov. 28 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 8372 – from Fort McMurray to Calgary departed 6:10 a.m.

Air Canada Flight 144 – from Calgary to Toronto departed at 11:15 a.m.

Air Canada Flight 8918 – from Toronto to Moncton departed at 8:30 p.m.

"Individuals who travelled on these flights should self-monitor for symptom," public health said in a news release. "Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or call 811 to arrange getting tested."