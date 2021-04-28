HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Two of the cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and involve:

An individual in their 30s

An individual in their 60s

Both of these cases are close contacts of previously reported infections.

Four of Wednesday's cases are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and involve:

An individual in their 20s

An individual in their 40s

An individual in their 50s

An individual in their 60s

Two of the cases in Zone 3 are close contacts of previously reported cases, one remains under investigation, while the other is travel related.

Two cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and involve:

An individual in their 30s

An individual in their 60s

One case in Zone 4 is connected to a previously reported case. The other case is related to travel.

Twenty-three infections in New Brunswick are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases dropping to 122.

POSSIBLE EXPOSURE CONNECTED TO FREDERICTON HIGH SCHOOL

Public health in New Brunswick says a small group of people from Fredericton High School may have been exposed to COVID-19 from a source outside of the school.

The individuals have been contacted directly by public health and they are all self-isolating and being tested out of an abundance of caution.

"The school community has been notified with staff and students at the school being reminded to self-monitor for symptoms," wrote the province in a news release on Wednesday.

Health officials say the school remains open and any students who have not been contacted directly by public health should continue to attend school.

UPDATE ON MAGEE HOUSE OUTBREAK

On Monday, health officials in New Brunswick declared an outbreak at Magee House – an apartment-style residence at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton.

To date, eight positive cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the outbreak.

Public health says residents, family members, and staff of Magee House will be retested on Wednesday.

Residents and staff of Elizabeth Parr-Johnston residence were tested for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and are awaiting test results. All of these individuals are self-isolating while awaiting their results.

TEMPORARY TESTING CLINIC IN NACKAWIC

In response to a potential COVID-19 exposure at Canada Post in Nackawic, N.B. on Monday and Thursday of this week, public health has set up a temporary outdoor drive-through testing clinic in the parking lot of the Nackawic Shopping Mall.

The temporary clinic is by appointment only and will operate from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The province says testing is available for individuals who were at an exposure site and do not have any symptoms of COVID-19.

People are able to book a test at this location online or by calling 811.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,890 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 1,731 people have recovered, and 36 people have died from COVID-19 in the province.

Four people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, with two in intensive care units.

Public health says 1,225 tests were completed on Tuesday in New Brunswick, and 286,698 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 392 confirmed cases (13 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 261 confirmed cases (15 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 269 confirmed cases (17 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 719 confirmed cases (71 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 40 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 27 confirmed cases (1 active case)

VACCINE UPDATE

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines administered to date.

As of Wednesday 227,657 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick.

Approximately 34.4 per cent of the province's population eligible for the vaccine has received at least one dose, according to the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.