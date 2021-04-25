HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting four new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with the province's active total at 130 -- a decrease since Saturday's 136.

In an email from a spokesperson for the province, Bruce MacFarlane, the cases are broken down as follows:

One case is in the Saint John region (Zone 2) and involves a person in their 20s. That case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Another case is in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and involves a person in their 30s. That case is under investigation.

Two cases are in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) and involve a person in their 20s, and one in their 50s. They are both contacts of previously confirmed cases.

MANDATORY ISOLATION NOW IN EFFECT

The new, mandatory hotel isolation for many travellers began Saturday at 11:59 p.m.

It applies to those travelling for leisure, moving to New Brunswick, and business travellers who aren’t rotational workers.

They will be required to stay in designated hotels for at least seven days, and the Canadian Red Cross is coordinating the program.

In a media conference Friday, Premier Blaine Higgs said the average cost per day will be $200 – paid for by the traveller.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

There are currently 140 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The province has had 1,851 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 1,685 people have recovered, and 35 people have died in the province from COVID-19-related causes.

Eight people are currently in New Brunswick hospitals with COVID-19, with three in intensive care units.

Public health says 283,334 total tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 388 confirmed cases (17 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 258 confirmed cases (15 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 262 confirmed cases (ten active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 694 confirmed cases (76 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 40 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 27 confirmed cases (one active case)

VACCINE UPDATE

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines administered to date.

As of Sunday, 242,412 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick.

Approximately 33 per cent of the province's population eligible for the vaccine has received at least one dose, according to the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard.

REMINDER OF LOCKDOWN, ORANGE AND YELLOW LEVELS

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region, remains in lockdown.

The communities of Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls are in the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.