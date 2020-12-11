HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported its eighth death related to COVID-19 on Friday, as well as eight new cases of COVID, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 78.

N.B. chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell confirmed Friday that an individual between 60 and 69 died on Friday in the Edmundston region as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.

“This reminds us, once again, that behind the numbers and statistics of the COVID-19 pandemic are people,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “This was a fellow New Brunswicker who enjoyed life and love, with family and friends who cherished them. I offer my heartfelt sympathy to the family and loved ones of the deceased. Please know that we all share in the grief you are experiencing.”

Six of the eight new cases are confirmed in the Edmundston region (Zone 4).

One individual age 30-39;

One individual age 40-49;

Three individuals age 50-59;

One individual age 60-69.

The other two cases in the province involve:

One individual age 30-39 in the Fredericton region (Zone 3);

One individual age 60-69 in the Bathurst region (Zone 6).

Those two cases are related to travel outside of the province, and both individuals are self-isolating.

Four people are currently in New Brunswick hospitals due to COVID-19, with three patients in intensive care.

As of Thursday, 135,266 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in New Brunswick.

To date, the number of confirmed cases in the province is 554, of which 468 have recovered and eight have died. This leaves 78 active cases in the province.

EDMUNDSTON REGION MOVES TO ORANGE LEVEL

Effective midnight on Friday, the Edmundston region will move to the Orange level under the province’s revised COVID-19 recovery plan.

Public Health recommended the move due to the escalating case counts, an outbreak in a high-vulnerability setting where there is risk of transmission to the community, and the impact on the health-care system and its ability to serve the community.

“While this is a first for the residents of Zone 4 since the province came out of lockdown, it is the seventh time we have had a region move to the Orange level,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “The good news is that every time we have had to move a zone to Orange, we have been able to quickly get the situation under control and we are confident we will be able to do that in Zone 4. We will achieve this by working together, and by following the directives of Public Health.”

All other zones in New Brunswick remain at the Yellow level. During this time, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed.

On Thursday, Russell confirmed there is an outbreak at the Edmundston Regional Hospital that involves several confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In a news release, the province said the outbreak includes three health-care workers and three COVID-19 admitted patients. The three workers were among the new cases reported Thursday while the patients had already been reported.

"Outbreaks are a stark reminder that this virus is still present in New Brunswick and we need to be extremely cautious," said Russell, who added that Public Health and the Vitalite Health Network are investigating.

"All hospital visits except for palliative care, maternity and pediatrics, have been suspended until further notice," the new release says. "Patients with appointments may attend the facility and must follow Public Health measures. Only urgent cases are being handled at the Emergency department."

CASE AT EDMUNDSTON SCHOOL

Public Health confirmed there is case of COVID-19 at Saint Mary's Academy in Edmundston. The school community was notified after the positive test on Thursday and staff and students stayed home on Friday.

"School staff will contact families directly if there are any further impacts on learning," Public Health said in a news release. "At this time, no student-to-student transmission has been determined in any school. If you or a family member have been in close contact with this case, you will be notified by Public Health through contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact."

EXPOSURE NOTIFICATIONS

Public Health identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Dec. 4 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 8372 – from Fort McMurray to Calgary.

Air Canada Flight 144 – from Calgary to Toronto.

Air Canada Flight 8918 – from Toronto to Moncton.

"Everyone who travelled on these flights should continue to follow the directives given to them during the travel registration process and when they entered New Brunswick," the province said in a news release.

CASES THROUGHOUT NEW BRUNSWICK

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick's seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 145 confirmed cases (8 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 126 confirmed cases (33 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 106 confirmed cases (18 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 25 confirmed cases (15 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 137 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 11 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 4 confirmed cases

Residents can take an online self-assessment if they are experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Thursday, 2,069 personal and 1,627 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 18 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.5 per cent.