N.B. reports four additional deaths related to COVID-19 Friday

Health officials in New Brunswick reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.

According to the province’s online dashboard, the deaths involve:

a person in their 80s in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

a person aged 90 and over in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

Two people aged 90 and over in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

There have been 282 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province, 53.68 per cent of the deaths have been in people with partial or no vaccine protection, while 46.32 per cent were ‘protected,’ which public health defines as boosted or fully vaccinated less than six months.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the province’s online dashboard, a total of 135 people were hospitalized as of Friday—a decrease of five people since Thursday.

Of those in hospital, 62 were admitted due to COVID-19, while 73 were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive for the virus.

Thirteen people are in intensive care with COVID-19 on Friday. Of those, 10 patients were admitted to the unit due to the virus, and three were admitted for other reasons, but have tested positive for COVID-19.

Eight people are currently on ventilators in New Brunswick.

NEW CASES

There were 359 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Friday in New Brunswick.

Officials also reported 568 new cases using rapid tests.

The breakdown of the new PCR-confirmed cases by health zone is as follows:

Zone 1 – the Moncton region – 106 new cases

Zone 2 – the Saint John region – 79 new cases

Zone 3 – the Fredericton region - 63 new cases

Zone 4 – the Edmundston region – 53 new cases

Zone 5 – the Campbellton region – 11 new cases

Zone 6 – the Bathurst region – 39 new cases

Zone 7 – the Miramichi region - 8 new cases

According to the online dashboard, there are 3,594 active cases of the virus confirmed in New Brunswick.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS IN ISOLATION

As of Friday, there were a total of 341 health-care workers who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were isolating.

Here is a breakdown of the health-care workers isolating as of Friday:

Vitalité Health Network - 129

Horizon Health Network - 168

Ambulance New Brunswick - 44

VACCINATION UPDATE

As of Friday, 92.5 per cent of New Brunswickers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 85.8 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine, and 47.3 per cent have now received a booster dose.

In total, 1,693, 505 doses of the vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick.