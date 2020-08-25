HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported a new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The province says the new case involves a person between the ages of 10 and 19 in zone 1, or the Moncton region.

The case is travel-related and the person is self-isolating.

There are now 10 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The province conducted 256 COVID-19 tests on Monday.

To date, a total of 59,368 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

The province has seen 190 confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 178 people have recovered and two people have died, leaving 10 active cases.

There is currently no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 42 confirmed cases (6 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 27 confirmed cases

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 57 confirmed cases (3 active case)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 7 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 2 confirmed case (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 2 confirmed cases

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Monday, 11,440 personal and 3,579 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 132 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.9 per cent.