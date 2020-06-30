The province of New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday - marking one full week without a positive case. The number of active cases is also down in the province to four.

All zones in New Brunswick remain at the yellow level.

To date, the number of confirmed cases in the province is 165 and 159 have recovered. There have been two deaths, and two patients are currently hospitalized, with one in intensive care.

As of Tuesday, public health staff have conducted 43,162 tests.

People are also being reminded to continue preventative measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including maintaining physical distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.