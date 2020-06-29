HALIFAX -- New Brunswickers looking for up-to-date information on COVID-19 in the province can now use an online dashboard that is accessible on mobile devices and most web browsers.

The new site allows users to see more location-specific data than the previous coronavirus information web page.

"New Brunswick is leading the country in reopening its economy. Keeping people informed so we can build on our success in a safe way is crucial," Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart said via news release. "Having more information online will allow New Brunswickers to understand the current situation and make informed decisions in order to help keep themselves, their families and their communities safe."

The province says it will update the site daily with information including the number of coronavirus tests performed, the number of active cases and the number of hospitalizations. It will use information gathered and provided by regional health authorities, the Department of Health and the Department of Public Safety.

The site also provides data for health zones, health-care facilities and points of entry for the province.

You can access the dashboard through these links.

No new cases

In other news, New Brunswick Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and the number of active cases is now five.

There have been 165 confirmed cases and 158 have recovered while two people have died.

Two people are in hospital with one in an intensive care unit. As of Monday, New Brunswick Public Health staff have completed 42,925.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.