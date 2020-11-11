HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The number of active cases has dropped to 16, with one more person considered recovered.

Wednesday is the second straight day no new cases were reported in New Brunswick. The province's last new case was identified Monday, involving a temporary foreign worker between the ages of 30 and 39. They are in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and have been self-isolating.

All regions of New Brunswick are back in the yellow phase, allowing people to gather with loved ones and go out to restaurants.

Over the weekend, four new cases were reported, all in the Fredericton region. Public health says those cases are still under investigation, but they are all expected to be linked to travel.

As of Wednesday, 10 of the province's 16 active cases were in the Fredericton region. Public health says most of the cases are either directly related to travel or linked to an individual who recently travelled outside the Atlantic bubble, including international travel. Individual cases and their close contacts are currently self-isolating.

CASE BREAKDOWN

New Brunswick has 355 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 333 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths, leaving 16 active cases in the province.

There is currently one person in hospital as a result of the novel coronavirus. No patients are in intensive care.

To date, 108,363 COVID-19 tests has been conducted in New Brunswick.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 95 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 33 confirmed cases

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 74 confirmed cases (10 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 8 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 137 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 4 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 4 confirmed cases (1 active case)

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Tuesday, 1,782 personal and 1,451 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 25 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.8 per cent.