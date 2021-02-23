HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Public Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the first day with no new cases reported in the province since Dec. 20, 2020. Nine previously reported cases are now considered recovered, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 75.

“While we have had great success in slowing the spread of the virus in New Brunswick, we must remain vigilant,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, get tested. Don’t assume it is a cold or allergies. Don’t take chances with your health or the health of your family, friends and community.”

New Brunswick has had 1,424 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,322 people have recovered, and 26 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Two people are in hospital with COVID-19, with one in the intensive care unit.

Public health says 909 tests were completed on Monday in New Brunswick, and 224,932 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 333 confirmed cases (6 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 222 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 237 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 414 confirmed cases (66 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 27 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 9 confirmed cases (1 active case)

UPDATE ON VACCINES

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard now provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Feb. 22, 26,317 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far, with 11,036 people in New Brunswick having received a second dose.

The province has received a total of 35,015 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and are holding 8,698 in reserve for second doses and planned clinics.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Tuesday, 1,342 personal and 1,152 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 16 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.6 per cent.