HALIFAX -- Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one new death resulting from underlying complications including COVID-19 Sunday, along with four new cases and a potential exposure on a flight.

“Marcia and I extend our sincere sympathies to the family and friends of the individual who has passed away,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in Sunday’s media release. “We must continue to proceed with caution and follow public health measures to keep one another healthy and safe.”

According to Public Health, the person was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, a long term care home in the Edmundston region.

“I join all New Brunswickers in offering my heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual,” said New Brunswick chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell, in Sunday’s release. “Even though we are seeing a decrease in numbers, I encourage everyone who is displaying any COVID-19 symptoms to get tested. Do not take chances with your health or with the health of your loved ones and others in the community.”

FOUR NEW CASES

Also mentioned in Sunday’s media release was four new cases. The province’s active total remains at 87.

One of the new cases is in the Moncton Region (Zone 1). It involves a person in their 20s, and the case is related to travel.

The other three cases are in the Edmundston Region (Zone 4). They involve two people 19 or under, and a person in their 30s.

POTENTIAL FLIGHT EXPOSURE

Public Health says they identified a positive case in a traveller who could have been infectious on Feb. 8, on the following flight:

Air Canada Flight 8906 from Montreal to Moncton departing at 7:10 p.m.

For a full list of exposures, refer to CTV News’ updated list of COVID-19 exposures in New Brunswick.

NEW BRUNSWICK COVID-19 DATA

Since Saturday, three people are considered recovered from COVID-19.

New Brunswick has had 1,424 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,311 people have recovered, and 25 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Two people are in hospital with COVID-19, and one is in an intensive care unit.

Public health says 606 tests were done on Saturday in New Brunswick, and 223,595 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 333 confirmed cases (8 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 222 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 238 confirmed cases (1 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 413 confirmed cases (73 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 27 confirmed cases (1 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 9 confirmed cases (1 active cases)

NO CHANGES TO ZONES

According to Sunday’s media release, all New Brunswick zones are scheduled to remain in the Orange phase.