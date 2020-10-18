HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is announcing its third death related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as five new cases and an exposure notification.

On Sunday, the province issued a release saying Public Health confirmed that an individual in their 60s died on Sunday in Zone 1 (Moncton region) as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.

“I am deeply saddened to learn there has been another death in our province related to COVID-19,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “I extend my thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of this person, and to everyone in our province who has been impacted by the recent outbreaks.”

Public Health has confirmed that this individual was one of the cases connected to the ongoing outbreak in Zone 1 and had been a resident of the Notre Dame Manor, a special care home in Moncton.

“This is another sad moment for our province,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “I am joining all New Brunswickers in sending my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of this individual.”

NEW CASES

In addition to the new death, five new cases of COVID-19 were also announced on Sunday.

Three of the new cases were located in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) and include:

One individual under 19 years of age

One individual in their 60s

One individual in their 50s

All of the new cases from Zone 5 are self-isolating and under investigation.

Two of the new cases were located in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and include:

One individual in their 70s

One individual in their 80s

All of the new cases from Zone 1 are linked to a previously confirmed case and are self-isolating.

CASE OUTLOOK

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 310 and 203 recoveries. There have been three deaths, and the number of active cases is 104. Three patients are hospitalized, with one in an intensive care unit.

As of Sunday, 92,060 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

EXPOSURE NOTIFICATION

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Oct. 8 while on the following flight:

Air Canada Flight 8954 – from Toronto to Fredericton.

Individuals who travelled on this flight should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the flight. Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or to call 811 to get tested.

ZONES 1 AND 5 ARE ORANGE

Zone 1 (the Moncton region) and Zone 5 (the Campbellton region) remain at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Orange level rules are available online.

All other zones are in the Yellow level, but Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed.

To learn about the boundaries of each health zone, see the map available at the online COVID-19 dashboard.

Students and staff from Grade 6 through Grade 8 at Dalhousie Regional High School will participate in virtual learning until Oct. 22. Students in Grades 9 through 12 have resumed in-class learning.

Students at Academie Notre Dame are learning from home until Friday. They will resume in-class learning next week, but on a staggered schedule.

STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENDED

New Brunswick's state of emergency mandatory order was renewed on Thursday under the authority of the Emergency Measures Act. The province first declared a state of emergency on March 19.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Saturday, 937 personal and 623 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 29 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1.9 per cent.