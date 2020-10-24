HALIFAX -- The Campbellton region of New Brunswick has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The two new cases involve one individual in their 20s and one in their 50s. Public health says both are self-isolating.

Five previously reported cases are now considered recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 72.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 326 and 250 cases are considered recovered. There have been four deaths in the province.

Six patients are hospitalized, with one in an intensive care unit.

“We all have different and important roles in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in a release. “Everyone needs to continue to follow public health measures no matter what corner of the province you live in. Wash your hands, practise physical distancing, wear your mask, stay home when you are feeling sick and get tested for COVID-19.”

As of Friday, 96,192 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 93 confirmed cases (21 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 32 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 60 confirmed cases

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 8 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 127 confirmed cases (50 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 3 confirmed cases

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 3 confirmed cases

ZONE 5 REMAINS ORANGE, ZONE 1 NOW YELLOW

The Campbellton region (Zone 5) remains in the Orange level of recovery with an additional restriction to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

The province recommends that residents limit their contact to a single household bubble plus a formal or informal caregiver or member of their immediate family (a parent, child, sibling or grandparent).

“In order to limit the spread of the virus, residents of the Campbellton region should limit gatherings, and spend time with only their one-household bubble,” said Russell. “I encourage people not to organize things like large family parties or dinners. Please keep your contact circles as tight as possible within the rules, in the hopes that this measure will be temporary as we get the virus under control in the region.”

As of midnight Thursday, the Moncton region (Zone 1) has returned to the yellow phase, as the outbreak in that region is now considered resolved. There remains 21 active cases in the Moncton region.

MASS TESTING TO BE HELD IN CAMPBELLTON

Residents of New Brunswick’s Campbellton region (Zone 5) have been invited to a mass COVID-19 testing event this weekend.

New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network will be hosting two days of COVID-19 testing on Saturday and Sunday in Campbellton and Dalhousie.

The health network says the objective of the mass testing is to get an accurate picture of the current outbreak in the region.

As of Friday, 53 of New Brunswick's 75 active cases were reported in Zone 5.

Several schools in the area have also reported positive COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.

Testing will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Campbellton’s Memorial Regional Civic Centre and again on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Dalhousie’s Inch Arran Arena.

No appointment is needed, but residents must bring their health card. Screening will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Friday, 1,838 personal and 1,034 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 29 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1 per cent.