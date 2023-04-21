N.B. River Watch: Water levels to drop in Fredericton, stay high in other southern communities

Water levels in some areas of the lower Saint John River are expected to drop over the weekend, a news release from New Brunswick River Watch says.

Fredericton and Maugerville are forecast to see a dip in water levels in the coming days but other southern communities are not.

The province says there have been no reports of homes or buildings impacted by flooding.

Communities in flood stage include:

Fredericton

Gagetown

Jemseg

Maugerville

River Watch officials say water levels will continue to rise but are not expected to reach flood stage in:

Grand Lake

Sheffield-Lakeville Corner

Oak Point

Hampton

Quispamsis-Saint John

ROAD CLOSURES

A list of New Brunswick road closures is available online. Officials are asking drivers to avoid any roads covered by water, follow road closure notices and obey changes to speed limits.

Up-to-date road closures are also available by calling 511.

The province is reminding the public to be aware of wildlife that might be on the road because of flooding. Some animals may try and find higher ground while their habitats are underwater.

High water levels are seen in Sheffield, N.B., on April 20, 2023. (Alyson Samson/CTV Atlantic)

BOATING NOT RECOMMENDED

The province says residents should avoid the banks of waterways as they are still dangerous all along the Saint John River.

“Avoid boating, kayaking or other water activities this time of year as currents are strong and carry debris,” the release said.

For up the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.