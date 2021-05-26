SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, yet another outbreak at a long-term care facility in New Brunswick has taken seniors' advocate Cecille Cassista by surprise.

"You know, I'm given to understand all these residents have received their vaccination, but has the government dealt with the issue of education for the staff and also workers working in multiple locations?" Cassista said.

The latest outbreak was announced Tuesday at Ti Bons Soins, a memory care home in Shediac after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed at that location.

It comes amid concerns about the percentage of long-term care employees in the province who have been vaccinated, not being high enough.

"It started in Campbellton, ended up in Edmundston and Moncton, in the Grand Falls areas," Cassista said. "They're doing the investigation, but we're not hearing the outcome and the recommendations how they're addressing these issues."

In a statement to CTV News, the executive director of the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes, Jodi Hall, says: "It is our understanding that as access for vaccines has increased for nursing home employees, the vaccination numbers have also increased with many employees participating in clinics. We anticipate this number to steadily increase in the coming weeks as clinics continue to be offered for staff who have registered."

New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell shared some good news about the province's vaccine rollout during a news conference on Wednesday.

"I am happy to report that we will complete second does clinics for all of New Brunswick's nursing homes this week," Russell said.

Anybody in a nursing home or special care facility will be eligible to get their second dose, she said.