HALIFAX -- Health officials in New Brunswick have announced 19 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Eleven new cases are in the Edmundston region (Zone 4), including nine confirmed cases at Pavillion Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls, N.B.

"In the Grand Falls situation, while there apparently many affected, the effects have been greatly reduced," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, during Thursday's news update. "The virus can still be transmitted, but this shows that vaccination is working... about 40 per cent of the population is vaccinated in that area."

Two new cases are located in the Moncton region (Zone 1), both related to travel.

Three new cases are located in the Saint John region (Zone 2), all related to travel outside of New Brunswick.

Two new cases are located the Fredericton region (Zone 3). One is directly related to travel and the other is under investigation.

One new case is located in the Bathurst region (Zone 6), and is travel related.

Since Wednesday, 11 previously reported cases are now considered recovered, as the active number of cases in the province increases to 146.

“Most residents have been doing their part and following the rules, but I have been disappointed by a few reports of people blatantly violating regulations by failing to wear a mask, participating in large gatherings, and failing to self-isolate properly when required,” said New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs during Thursday’s update. “We are more than a year into the pandemic, and there is no excuse for this behaviour, especially when we are so close to the finish line. These actions are dangerous and put others at risk.”

“By standing our ground for just a few more weeks… we are probably 10 weeks away from having everyone receive their first dose… we will get through this,” added Russell. “So please take care of yourselves, look after your community, and the only way we will get through this and continue to do so, is by doing it together.”

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,823 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 1,642 people have recovered, and 34 people have died in the province from COVID-19-related causes.

Fifteen people are currently in New Brunswick hospitals with COVID-19, with five in intensive care units.

Public health says 1,309 tests were completed on Wednesday in New Brunswick, and 280,010 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 383 confirmed cases (17 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 253 confirmed cases (12 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 258 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 688 confirmed cases (102 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 32 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 27 confirmed cases (1 active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Thursday, 218,939 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick. Approximately 29.8 per cent of the province's population eligible for the vaccine has received at least one dose.

REMINDER OF LOCKDOWN, ORANGE AND YELLOW LEVELS

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region, remains in lockdown.

The communities of Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls are in the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.

This is a developing story, more to come.