HALIFAX -- Two New Brunswickers are spending 24-hours on their snowmobiles in hopes of raising money for kids to go to summer camp.

The challenge is called the 1,000-Mile Challenge and was created by Rudi Fowler and Danny Lunn.

The two men will attempt to cover 1,000 miles of New Brunswick trails in one day, all while raising funds along the way.

The pair started their round-trip challenge Tuesday night and plan to finish in Tracy, N.B. around midnight on Wednesday.

"Last night it was cold and right now we are sweating, and the trails are really twisty and we're really busy moving around on our sleds. It's just... It's exercise," said Fowler.

Keeping their energy high and staving off frostbite are only some of the challenges the two men are facing throughout their journey.

"They traded one sled in because Danny Lunn's original ride developed a small oil leak. He was concerned it could develop into a fire," said Rockland Fowler, who is part of the men's support team.

The pair's challenge has received a lot of attention online. One of their Facebook posts has seen up to 17,000 views in one night.

"One of them, being the map that everybody was dying to see their route that these guys were going to take," said Kristianna Draper, the social media coordinator for the challenge. "We have people tuning in from Vermont, Texas, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin."

Some fans of the snowmobilers are going as far as to wait at check points to watch the men drive through. The pair's challenge support team say they've reached a "mini celebrity status."

"They're just excited," said Rockland. "They drive in and they realized who we are and they're all smiles and very supportive."

Donations are still rolling in for their fundraiser for Green Hill Lake Camp. The group says they have already raised $4,000.

Fowler says he is looking forward to hopping off his sled on Wednesday and enjoying a more relaxing night.

"Sleeping, and the hot tub, and some chili," said Fowler.