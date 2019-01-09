

CTV Atlantic





A 16-year-old New Brunswick boy is facing charges after he allegedly struck a police vehicle while trying to avoid a check stop and then fled the scene.

Police say members of the Blackville RCMP were trying to stop a vehicle travelling on Route 8 in Blackville, N.B. Friday evening.

Police allege the driver tried to avoid the check stop, struck a police vehicle, drove his vehicle towards a police officer, and then fled the scene.

Officers followed the vehicle, which ended up leaving the road and going into a ditch on South Renous Road.

The driver was arrested at the scene and appeared in Miramichi provincial court on Monday.

The Smiths Crossing teen, who cannot be identified due to his age, has been charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon, mischief causing danger to life, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and flight from police.

He was released on several conditions and is due back in court on Jan. 18.