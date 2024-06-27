N.B. to take ownership of Bathurst mill site properties after not being sold during tax sale

The New Brunswick government says it's prepared to take ownership of the Smurfit-Stone mill site properties in Bathurst, N.B., after they weren't sold during a tax sale Thursday.

The properties include parcels of land north of Bridge Street, south of Bridge Street and west of Nepisiguit River.

“The City of Bathurst submitted a development proposal to the Regional Development Corporation for potential development, and we are pleased to support them with their plans,” said Indigenous Affairs Minister Réjean Savoie, who is also minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation.

The three properties were scheduled for a tax sale, having combined property taxes owing of more than $2.5 million, according to a news release from the province.

“This file was a priority for myself, council and our citizens,” said Bathurst Mayor Kim Chamberlain. “Today’s announcement is the result of arduous work and a strong partnership. The collaboration with our province gives us reason to celebrate this partnership and explore opportunities to grow our beautiful Bathurst.”

The province will begin securing the site upon acquiring the properties. Permanent changes to the property can't begin until a 30-day redemption period is complete.

A plan is in place to demolish structures and dispose of debris, according to government.

The province and municipal governments are working together on a remediation action plan in keeping with the city's development plan.

