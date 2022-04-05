N.B. top doctor still not considering mask mandate for schools, despite pressure
Despite pressure from the public, and fellow medical professionals, Dr. Jennifer Russell says she’s still not considering mandating masks in New Brunswick classrooms.
Late last week, 19 pediatricians and neonatologists came forward, calling on the province to reinstate masks in schools.
On Tuesday, Dr. Russell says the rationale for not making that move stems — in part — from mental health and learning studies among children.
“Seventeen-point-nine per cent of students are entering kindergarten with communication difficulties which can lead to difficulties achieving academic outcomes,” said Russell. “This is very significant and again we know that mental health has been affected.”
She says it’s a collaborative decision alongside the Department of Education.
Dr. Mark MacMillan, president of the N.B. Medical Society, supports the reinstatement of a mask mandate in schools.
“A lot of those healthcare workers are isolating because their children brought home COVID,” he said. “That’s not the child’s fault and that’s not the parent’s fault — it’s our current reality.”
He says Dr. Russell has “continuously stated” that New Brunswickers should be following all public health guidelines, including mask-wearing. He’s hoping people hear that message.
“So it is up to the individual New Brunswicker to work with us to help protect our healthcare system and our children,” he said.
Some school districts believe COVID-19 has been impacting staffing and student absences, although cases are no longer being reported to schools.
“On the heels of March Break, and with COVID-19 still pervasive in our system, we decided to extend support to schools until April 13,” said a spokesperson for Anglophone West School District. “Currently, we have 84 supply teachers and 70 Casual Educational Assistants (EAs) assigned to schools until Wednesday, April 13, inclusive.”
Districts are not identifying the cause of absences, so some could be for reasons other than COVID-19.
But here’s a look at what two are facing:
Anglophone West School District:
Number of sick absences requiring a substitute:
Feb. 24-28, 2020: 479
Feb. 28-March 4, 2022: 681
March 21-25, 2022: 794
For students (include appointments, vacation and sick days)
March 21-25, 2022:
K-5: 12 per cent
6-8: 14 per cent
9-12: 18 per cent
Anglophone South School District:
Average sick absences among teachers:
February of 2020: 86
Feb 28-March 4, 2022: 127
March 14-18, 2022: 129
March 21-25, 2022: 155
Students (includes appointments, vacation, sick days)
In 2020:
K-5: 7 per cent
6-8: 12 per cent
9-12: 22 per cent
March 14-25, 2022:
K-5: 12 per cent
6-8: 18 per cent
9-12: 31 per cent
The superintendent of Anglophone South, Zoe Watson, says since January, the district has made use of substitutes to try and address higher than normal absences amongst staff.
“We have schools divided into clusters and hired supply teachers to work in these clusters each day through until at least Easter (when we will re-assess the need),” said Watson.
“We are also using district-based teacher coaches and district Subject Coordinators to cover for absent teachers…We have some retired teachers who have been filling in which helps us and we continue to add supply teachers to our casual list.”
