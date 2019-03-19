

Kevin Bissett, THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's minority Tory government tabled a $9.8 billion budget Tuesday -- projecting a $23 million surplus and the first reduction in the net debt in 13 years.

The debt is currently estimated at $14.1 billion, and is expected to decline by $49 million by this time next year.

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves said the province is at a crossroads, and it isn't responsible to push decisions down the road.

He said New Brunswickers paid $1 billion in increased taxes over the last four years under the previous Liberal government.

"There is simply no reason the budget could not have been balanced earlier. Instead, nearly $1 billion was added to New Brunswick's net debt over the last four years," he said.

Steeves said the budget, titled "Acting with Urgency," represents a new beginning for the province.

It contains no new taxes or fee increases.

Steeves says about 100 jobs will be cut from the civil service, and expects most will be done through attrition.

Funding for the New Brunswick Women's Council is being cut by roughly 48 per cent, but Steeves said it returns its funding to the level from two years ago.

Provincial revenues are projected to grow by 1.5 per cent for 2019-20, while spending growth is being limited to 1.3 per cent.

The budget's most visible impact will likely be the elimination of the front licence plates on vehicles. As well, the fee paid by volunteer firefighters for their licence plates will be eliminated.

The government will spend more than $16 million to increase wages for home support workers.

Steeves said $2.4 million will be spent in 2019-20 to recruit and retain more nurses.

The government will introduce legislation to reintroduce the New Brunswick Tuition Tax Credit, and will unveil a renewed bursary program for students attending universities and colleges in the province.

"We are facing a serious labour shortage in this province with nearly 25 per cent of our labour force aged 55 or over, workers who are at or approaching retirement age. We need workers. Our economy depends on our ability to recruit them," Steeves said.

He said the province will ask the federal government to allow for a reduction in the scope of work to improve Route 11 to allow for the completion of twinning to Bouctouche and allow for improvements on the route to Miramichi.

He said the province will also seek help from Ottawa for the health care system.

"In our view, the only reasonable solution is to seek a one-time demographic weighted health care agreement from the government of Canada," Steeves said. "This would allow New Brunswick to navigate through this unavoidable financial crisis being caused by our demographic situation."

About 16 per cent of New Brunswickers are over the age of 65.

As promised, the government is increasing the annual budget for the auditor general by $1 million. It is also giving the language commissioner a 25-per-cent funding increase, or $136,000 a year.

Premier Blaine Higgs had repeatedly stated his government would present a balanced budget.