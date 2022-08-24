N.B. university student takes a seat to connect with #ElderWisdom

Laura Baxter is working on bringing generations together by fostering inter-generational relationships.

"As a society, we don't embrace all that older adults have to offer,” said Laura Baxter, a long-term care recreation co-ordinator social work student.

“And I was able to identify a gap between long-term care homes and the community."

So, Baxter created a physical space for that connection, with a bench, emblazoned with the hashtag #ElderWisdom. It currently sits on the property of the Thomas Hall long-term care home in Fredericton.

Baxter says she was inspired by a similar idea in a different province and was eager to bring the opportunity to New Brunswick.

For many residents at the home, it's been an opportunity to connect.

"Life is short, pursue what you would like to do even if everybody around you is condemning you. If it's your thing, do it,” said Jean Dohaney, a resident at Thomas Hall long-term care.

The residents at Thomas Hall say they enjoy that the bench initiates an occasion to share.

"It will create the opportunity for a young person to not feel strange or frightened of old people because sometimes they are,” Dohaney said.

"The best thing I've seen about the bench is that it's really mutually beneficial. I've seen an impact on the youth as much as I have for the older adults."

You might even find your kindred spirit.

"I think older people need a little shaking up,” Dohaney said.

“And so it's delightful when you meet someone younger than you and you find that, and you find that he or she is on the same page as you,” she said.

Baxter hopes people keep an eye out for the bench and post their new found wisdom on social media with the hashtag #ElderWisdom.

"It'll move. It's a travelling bench so it will continue to see new places,” Baxter said.

Offering a space to share multi-generation stories, and impart, wisdom.