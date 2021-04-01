HALIFAX -- New Brunswickers who are aged 75 and older are now eligible to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

“The regional health authority clinics have the capacity to take on additional appointments,” said Dorothy Shephard, New Brusnwick’s minister of health. “We are providing this option to make sure everyone who is eligible has the opportunity to be vaccinated in a timely manner.”

Individuals in this age group, or a caregiver or family member calling on their behalf, can book their appointments through a regional health authority clinic or by contacting a pharmacy.

New Brunswickers also have the option to book an appointment to attend a clinic organized by Horizon Health Network or Vitalité Health Network online or by calling 1-833-437-1424.

10 NEW COVID-19 CASES

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

One of the cases is in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and involves an individual in their 30s. This case is related to travel.

Nine of the cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and involve:

three people 19 and under;

three people in their 40s

an individual in their 50s

two people in their 60s

Six of the Zone 4 cases are under investigation, while three are contacts to previously reported infections.

Public health says all 10 individuals are self-isolating.

"I thank New Brunswickers, especially those who are living in communities that are in the Red level, for their dedication and hard work as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19 in our province," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. "No matter how you plan to celebrate Easter this weekend, please show kindness and respect to others by keeping your contacts low, wearing a mask and staying at home away from others if you have symptoms of COVID-19."

Four of New Brunswick's previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases increasing to 141.

OUTBREAK AT SPECIAL CARE HOME IN EDMUNDSTON

Public health in New Brunswick has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Foyer St-Jacques, a special care home in Edmundston, in Zone 4.

Health officials say members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team are on site providing support for residents and the facility’s care team.

OUTBREAK AT EDMUNDSTON ADULT RESIDENTIAL FACILITY DELCARED OVER

An outbreak that was declared on Jan. 19 at Manoir Belle Vue in Edmundston is officially over, according to New Brunswick public health.

Health officials say staff and residents were retested several times to ensure the end of the outbreak, which has been declared over by Dr. Kimberley Barker, the regional medical officer of health.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,623 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,451 people have recovered, and 30 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Four people are in hospital as a result of COVID-19, with three people in the intensive care unit.

Public health says 1,750 tests were completed on Wednesday in New Brunswick, and 258,067 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 358 confirmed cases (13 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 231 confirmed cases (7 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 248 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 549 confirmed cases (115 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 29 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 26 confirmed cases (1 active case)

REST OF PROVINCE AT YELLOW LEVEL

All other zones, including the communities outside the circuit breaker in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.