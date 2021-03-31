HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Public Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the number of active cases in the province to 135.

Of the new cases, 11 are in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) and one is in the Fredericton region (Zone 3).

All of the new cases in Zone 4 are close contacts of previously confirmed cases and all of them are self-isolating, public health wrote in a news release.

There are five people in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,613 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and 30 deaths.

"The temptation to gather with friends and loved ones will be great this weekend," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. "Let’s work together to fight COVID-19 by observing the Easter weekend safely and keeping our contacts low. We have come so far through this pandemic and we now have vaccinations taking place. Let’s not risk falling backwards through laxness in safety protocols."

This week, public health says 4,790 New Brunswickers have been vaccinated. The province has administered 95,255 of the 123,115 doses that it has received. There are 83,030 people in New Brunswick who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Public Health reminds New Brunswickers that if they are experiencing symptoms, they should request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.