HALIFAX -- Cape Breton Regional Police are warning residents in Glace Bay, N.S., that a high-risk sex offender is living in the community.

Christopher French, 31, was first released from New Brunswick’s Dorchester Penitentiary on March 3 after serving a sentence for break and enter and sexual assault.

French was released from prison on strict conditions and, just a day after his release, he was arrested in Sydney, N.S., for breaching his conditions.

Cape Breton Regional Police say French was recently released from the Northeast Nova Scotia Correctional Facility after serving time for breaching the conditions of his peace bond.

They say they have learned that French is now living in Glace Bay.

French has a criminal history, which includes additional convictions for break and enter, sexual assault and assault with a weapon, dating back to 2008.

Police say French’s victims were senior women and young girls and he has been assessed as a high risk to reoffend in a sexual manner.

French is required to abide by strict conditions, including keeping a curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., mandatory reporting to police, notification of any change in area of residence, and having no communication with his victims or their family members.

French was also ordered to abstain from consuming or possessing alcohol or drugs, to stay away from any place where alcohol is sold or consumed, and not to possess any weapons.

Anyone who believes French is violating his conditions is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.